The comedian and columnist is keeping tight-lipped about how the series will end – although given the fact he wants to leave open the chance to do a special, it's probably safe to assume Mark and Jeremy won't die.

"I'm afraid I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but it is definitely the last series," he said. "Rob, [writers] Sam and Jesse and I have always said, 'Who knows, when we’re all sixty, we might do a Whatever Happened to Mark and Jeremy series’, so we’re still reserving the right to do that.

"But in terms of the show as it currently is, it’s definitely the last. I’ll be very sad to say goodbye to it," Mitchell said.

Peep Show, written by Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, first aired in 2003. 2015 will see the ninth and final series, and Channel 4 comedy boss Phil Clarke admitted last year it would leave a "gap" in the channel's comedy output.

Mitchell will next be appearing on BBC1's The Great Comic Relief Bake Off for Red Nose Day, before getting ready to film Peep Show in the summer.

"I’m excited to be doing one last run. I’m glad we know it’s the last one going into it, because we can make a bit of a fuss about it as we do it, and not take it for granted," he said.

"We’re filming over the summer. The writing is happening now, and we will be filming late July, and it will be on just before the end of the year."