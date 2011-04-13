New series The Royal Bodyguard, produced by Jimmy Mulville's company Hat Trick, casts Jason as Captain Guy Hubble, a lifelong soldier approaching retirement who is mistakenly given the job of head of royal security.

In fact, the hapless Hubble previously worked in the car park at Buckingham Palace and is totally out of his depth in his new role. The fate of the royal family is in the hands of this walking disaster as he oversees the security arrangements for their public engagements.

David Jason said: "I am really looking forward to working with the very talented producer Jimmy Mulville, and working on a great comedy project with the BBC. It will be good to have a laugh again!"

The programme was commissioned by BBC Comedy's Cheryl Taylor and new BBC1 controller Danny Cohen, who suggested Jason for the role.

Cohen said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome David Jason back to a leading comedy role on BBC1. David is a hugely talented performer and much loved by British viewers. When I read the script I knew he would be perfect for this role."

The six-part series - written by Mark Bussell and Justin Sbresni, creators of The Worst Week of My Life - starts filming in July.

