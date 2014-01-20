Also featuring Jill Halfpenny, Paterson Joseph, Bertie Carvel and Adam Deacon, Babylon will look at the modern police force's attempts to uphold peace under constant scrutiny. Convinced the London Met needs a major revamp, Miller brings in American visionary Garvey to revolutionise a PR department struggling to stay up to date in a world of smart phones, rolling news and an information-hungry public.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com late last year, Sam Bain was full of praise for Boyle who received an Academy Award for Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 and served as artistic director for the London 2012 Opening Ceremony:

"As you might hope, he’s very passionate and enthusiastic and smart," he revealed. "A film crew is a bit like an army - you’re having to fight time and pressures and money - but he’s an amazing general and everyone looks up to him on set. Cast and crew just have a real sense of security working with someone like that so it’s a really nice feeling being around him."

More like this

The Babylon pilot is due to air on Channel 4 this February, with a six-part series scheduled to go into production this spring.

Take a look at the first trailer below...

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes