And hopes for the jovial comedy set in 1970s Bermondsey are so high that work has already begun on series two.

Baker and fellow scriptwriter Jeff Pope are very old friends and the families spent a large chunk of the annual Baker/Pope clan holidays together in Florida bashing out scenes for another outing.

“It may have been a bit presumptuous of us but we couldn’t help ourselves,” Baker told RadioTimes.com. “These are the kind of conversations we have anyway.”

But the writer and broadcaster shouldn’t worry too much about getting another run.

BBC comedy boss Shane Allen is already a big fan, insisting that if series one doesn’t go down well with audiences, “I’m going to hang up my boots up and quit this job”.

Cradle to Grave airs on BBC2 on Thursday September 3

Danny Baker reveals why he cast Peter Kay as his Dad in autobiographical comedy drama Cradle to Grave