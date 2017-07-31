Watch the trailer for the series below.

Chieng is best known for a series of acerbic, race-related monologues on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He made headlines in 2016 for his response to a segment on Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, in which correspondent Jesse Watters took to Chinatown to discuss the 2016 election. Like many offended viewers on social media, Chieng felt the clip was racist, and responded with a sharp, expletive-ridden takedown.

“If you’re going to be racist, at least get the stereotypes right,” Chieng said, explaining that in the segment, Watters was doing karate, which is Japanese, in a tae kwon do studio, which is Korean.

In a statement, Damian Kavanagh, controller of BBC3 said : "Ronny Chieng is a welcome new addition to BBC3. He's a comedy genius and, in Ronny Chieng: International Student, he has the perfect vehicle for his talents. I couldn't be more excited to bring this series to the UK."

Ronny Chieng: International Student will arrive on BBC3 later this year