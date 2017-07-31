Daily Show comedian Ronny Chieng brings new series International Student to BBC3
The autobiographical show explores his experiences studying abroad in Australia
The BBC has announced a new Australian comedy starring Ronny Chieng, a senior correspondent on US news satire The Daily Show, will air on BBC3 later this year.
Chieng, who co-wrote the show with Declan Fay, plays himself in Ronny Chieng: International Student, a seven-episode series based on his experiences as an international student in Melbourne, Australia. It is currently shown on ABC1 in Australia, and is set to debut on Comedy Central in the US in November.
Watch the trailer for the series below.
Chieng is best known for a series of acerbic, race-related monologues on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He made headlines in 2016 for his response to a segment on Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, in which correspondent Jesse Watters took to Chinatown to discuss the 2016 election. Like many offended viewers on social media, Chieng felt the clip was racist, and responded with a sharp, expletive-ridden takedown.
“If you’re going to be racist, at least get the stereotypes right,” Chieng said, explaining that in the segment, Watters was doing karate, which is Japanese, in a tae kwon do studio, which is Korean.
More like this
In a statement, Damian Kavanagh, controller of BBC3 said : "Ronny Chieng is a welcome new addition to BBC3. He's a comedy genius and, in Ronny Chieng: International Student, he has the perfect vehicle for his talents. I couldn't be more excited to bring this series to the UK."
Ronny Chieng: International Student will arrive on BBC3 later this year