Dad’s Army follows Captain Mainwaring (Arthur Lowe) and his Home Guard platoon based in the fictional seaside town of Walmington-on-Sea. The show explores how these men – all ineligible from military service – provide protection (or lack of) for the Home Front.

The series was named the fourth best British sitcom in a 2004 BBC poll, and was also voted 13th in the list of the 100 Greatest Television Programmes by the British Film Institute in 2000.

When is Dad’s Army Night going to be on?

Dad’s Army Night will begin at 4:35pm on Saturday 28th July 2018 on BBC2

What’s going to be shown on BBC2?

4:35pm: Don’t Panic! The Dad’s Army Story

Dad’s Army Night kicks off with the late Victoria Wood’s tribute from 2000 – a documentary going behind the scenes of the timeless comedy.

An exclusive look into the making of the series and other personal tales of the cast give us answers to a host of important questions: was Arthur Lowe really just like Captain Mainwaring? Why did the warden always end up in the water? And why was Dad’s Army the Queen Mothers favourite show?

5:25pm: Dad’s Army – Branded

The first of two classic episodes. Private Godfrey asks to leave the platoon because he doesn’t want to fight, infuriating Captain Mainwaring and the rest of the Home Guard.

7:30pm: We’re Doomed! The Dad’s Army Story

A comedy drama from 2015, starring Paul Ritter and Richard Dormer, about the beginnings of Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s writing partnership and their struggle to get Dad’s Army on TV screens in 1968.

8:30pm: Dad’s Army – Mum’s Army

Dad’s Army night concludes with another brilliant episode. Captain Mainwaring discusses the possibility of recruiting some female members to the platoon to release the men from some of their non-combatant activities. This episode showcases a brilliant Arthur Lowe turn as the captain falls in love. And of course features the catchphrase "You stupid boy!"