Cohen will produce new footage starring his alter ego, the self-appointed head of the "Staines Massive", who the actor had seemingly waved goodbye to six years ago.

As part of the deal, Fox will also get first option on any new material, Ali G or otherwise, Cohen produces.

Of Ali G: Da Rezurection FX executive Nick Grad says he’s “excited” to bring Sacha’s character to “a new audience”.

With Ali G's inability to know the line even exists, let alone worry about crossing it, audiences will be treated to such cringeworthy moments as these, which, as you can imagine, are packed full of adult content...

