Larry's latest adventures in the shape of the ten-part season nine have just finished airing on HBO (Sky Atlantic in the UK) and dealt with Larry being issued with a Fatwa - and the subsequent musical he attempts to stage alongside Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

But after a gap of six years between this most recent season and the previous one, HBO and David have announced he will be filming a new run next year.

"We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility," said HBO programming boss Casey Bloys in a statement.

Added Larry David: "As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so."

An air date is not yet confirmed for the new season, although it is likely to be in late 2018 or early 2019.