The new one-off special now has a confirmed UK release date and will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday 30th December at 9pm.

The mockumentary, which comes from Charlie Brooker, has already had several hit iterations so fans will undoubtedly be excited to see it back on our screens with some of life's most existential questions being explored by Cunk herself.

Billed as Cunk's "most ambitious quest to date", the new episode will see Cunk "venturing right up the universe and everything, to examine life itself".

The official synopsis continues: "'What’s the point of it all?' is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them.

"This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence."

Read more:

It continues: "In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

"Along the way, she’ll meet leading experts and academics and not let them leave until she’s got to the bottom of such questions as: what is life, why are we bothering to find out and when’s lunch."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new one-off special also has a confirmed US release date also, with Cunk on Life set to debut on Netflix on Thursday 2nd January for fans outside of the UK and Ireland.

As for the rest of the BBC Two schedules, joining Cunk on Life on 30th December are also the likes of Richard Osman's Festive House of Games, The Hairy Bikers: You'll Never Ride Alone, Christmas University Challenge and much more.

Cunk on Life will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday 30th December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.