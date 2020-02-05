Of course, there’s no guarantee that it is a Friends reunion he refers to. But given that Chandler is by far the star's biggest role, it would seem likely he was aware what his tweet might imply.

Naturally, fans of the sitcom replied begging for more information.

One wrote, “Could you BE anymore vague”, while another simply put: “Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!?”

A third fan tweeted, “don’t play with my feelings like this”, while hundreds of other responses included reaction gifs featuring characters from the show.

Reports surfaced last November that each of the cast members were in talks with HBO Max regarding an unscripted reunion special. However, no information has since emerged and Schwimmer’s remarks last week appeared to rule it out.

But Perry’s tweet seems to have given fans renewed hope that a return to Central Perk might be imminent. As to whether it is or not, we will have to wait and see.