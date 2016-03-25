It was the precursor to series like 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Ricky Gervais's The Office, to name but a few, but arguably paved the way for much of modern comedy.

Gervais was among stars also including his Office co-creator Stephen Merchant and Jeffrey Tambor – who played Shandling's much-abused sidekick Hank on The Larry Sanders Show – to pay tribute to the great man.

Steve Martin, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, John Cleese, Kathy Griffin, Billy Crystal, Bob Odenkirk and Ben Stiller were among numerous other stars who had known and been influenced by Shandling, with many at pains to point out that he was loved as much for his kindness as his comedy...

