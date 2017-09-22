The other is a very similar show (at least on paper) but set in Manhattan.

Not only that but one Cold Feet alumnus, Helen Baxendale, has appeared in both shows as Cold Feet’s Rachel – Adam’s wife who died at the end of the first run in 2003. And she also played Ross Geller’s English wife Emily.

All of which makes it ripe for an in-joke and tonight that was provided by James Nesbitt’s Adam referencing one of the most famous Friends catchphrases of all.

In the rather sombre and deeply serious setting of a family meeting to discuss Olivia’s pregnancy (by his son Matt), Adam tells Matt that his mother Rachel had had an abortion two years before he was born - leading to Matt reflecting on the fact that he could have had an older brother.

“Your Mum and Dad were on a break at the time,” chimed in Olivia’s Mum Karen (Hermione Norris).

Leading to Adam saying: “Actually, I don’t think we were on a...a …” before tailing off.

It was a poignant and hard hitting scene, so full marks to writer Mike Bullen for this rather witty touch.

Cold Feet continues on ITV on Friday nights