First trailer for Code 404 season 2, starring Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham, as release date confirmed

DI Roy Carver and DI John Major are back on the case in the new trailer for Code 404 series two, which will debut on Sky Comedy next month.

The 30-second trailer sees Stephen Graham (Time) and Daniel Mays (Des) return as Carver and his resurrected detective partner Major, who are working through some issues in their friendship after Carver moved on with Major’s wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin) after his death.

“We’ve got a clean slate, fresh start,” says Major, who was killed after a failed sting operation and brought back to life by the Met as part of an experimented artificial intelligence project.

However, a spanner is soon thrown in the works when Major tells Carver that his “AI is failing”, as we watch Major begin to hallucinate and malfunction slightly when a metal detector is waved near his head.

The trailer, which you can watch on Metro.co.uk, also revealed that the new series would begin streaming on Sky Comedy and NOW from Wednesday 1st September.

“Having cracked The Juggler case with his long-suffering partner, the resurrected DI Major has finally reached his potential as the top cop in the SIU,” Sky teases.

“While the pair work on repairing their friendship following the conclusion of series one, a 21-year-old case with a significant connection to Major is reopened.

“With an impending divorce, the return of his long-time absentee dad, and danger around every corner, the pressure seems to be getting to Major and he starts exhibiting strange behavioural glitches.”

The synopsis continues: “However, much to Carver’s concern, the problems are more serious than a typical reboot can solve, and our cyborg hero may be looking at terminal failure.”

Series two will see the likes of Meera Syal and Clive Russell join the Code 404 cast, while Amanda Payton and Anna Maxwell Martin reprise their roles as Dr. Alison Parfit and Kelly Major.

Code 404 returns to Sky Comedy with series 2 on Wednesday 1st September. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.