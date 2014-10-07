"I just feel like there’s so much more we can do with it," Ritchie told RadioTimes.com. "I really love playing the part of Hannah because she’s so awful. It’s different from other things that I’ve done. She’s so dreadful and it’s so fun being like that. I just can’t wait to do it again, basically!"

However much she loves playing horrible Hannah, for Ritchie, a second series was never a certainty.

"I really didn’t know how it was going to do down with everybody - you can never really predict it and they are quite dislikable characters."

And the uncertain future of the BBC3 didn't help either...

"I was surprised but so many people I realise watch things online anyway. If it’s an inevitability then it’s something that could be embraced," she says, adding: "BBC3 seem so behind it actually, from quite early on, so I was really really happy."

When it comes to what Hannah and her brother Dan will get up to in series two, Ritchie's not too sure. Though she's getting the impression series two could be rather active...

"The writers are writing at the moment and I keep getting all these random texts saying like, what skills do I have in terms of like sports I can play. It’s made me really nervous!"

"I’m going to lie at one point and say I can scuba dive really well and then they’ll have to train me!" she adds.

Siblings will return to BBC3 next year