Charlotte Ritchie is obnoxious, rude and self-centred in Siblings
Watch the Fresh Meat and Call the Midwife actress star alongside Tom Stourton in our exclusive teaser for the BBC3 comedy
Charlotte Ritchie is swapping life as an insecure university student for the world of Hannah and Dan, two obnoxious, self-centred and selfish twentysomethings.
The Fresh Meat actress, who is also set to star in the upcoming series of Call the Midwife (let's hope her character is nothing like this one...), is playing one half of the brother-sister duo in Siblings, which follows Hannah and Dan as they navigate the ups and downs of their twenties. Mainly by wrecking the lives of those unfortunate enough to come into contact with them.
While unemployed Dan spends his days trying, unsuccessfully, to make friends with strangers, Ritchie's character Hannah heads off to work for her functioning alcoholic boss, and tries to do as little as possible. The pair find plenty of time for causing trouble though. Think escaped animals, wheelchair pranks and horribly awkward funerals...
RadioTimes.com can exclusively give you a sneak peak into Hannah and Dan's chaotic world...
Siblings starts on 7th August on BBC3