Trump’s victory meant Brooker and the Review of the Year team had to sift through “hundreds of hours” of news footage featuring the president-to-be, unsurprisingly leaving him “genuinely very depressed by the end”.

But there was reason to finish the huge task of taking down Trump: “The one thing that kept me going is that if I was watching I’d want to feel a bit more sane about the world," Brooker told a packed audience at the BFI IMAX.

"I think maybe that satire – although I don’t like the word – makes you feel a bit more sane. When I watched Spitting Image or Not the Nine O’clock News – anything that pointed out the world was demented – it made me feel a little more hopeful and a little less alone. Now it’s weird to be on the other end of that and feel completely terrified.”

Nevertheless, Brooker is dubious about the positive impact of satire as a whole:

"I do think that satire is probably counter-productive. Clearly satire and mockery have changed nothing. The hopelessness that I was expressing about [Donald Trump in the 2016 Wipe – see above] was real. I think that feeling of ‘there are other people in the world feeling as alone as me’ scratches an itch that probably shouldn’t be scratched. The only thing that changes anything is mass peaceful civil disobedience, which is probably what should happen.”

However he soon followed that with: “but I’ve got no idea how the world should work. And to be a true idealist you need to have a plan – which would probably be wrong anyway. Nobody should ever bother doing anything!”

In summary: we’re doomed with or without satire, and idealism inevitably leads to failure.

Now go away.