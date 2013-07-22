However Channel 4 says the project is not a viable proposition - and never was.

The broadcaster also also abandoned plans for a full series of spoof telenovela starring Rev and Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman.

The channel has confirmed to RadioTimes.com trade magazine Broadcast's revelation that it has axed plans for the six part series Bad Sugar because a scheduling pile up means it cannot get the cast – particularly the in-demand Colman - and crew together.

The six-part series was written by Peep Show creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong.

It was commissioned after a 45-minute pilot during C4’s Funny Fortnight last summer and was due to be produced by indie Tiger Aspect for a broadcast later this year.

The show poked fun at the hyper melodrama of south American telenovelas and included Olivia Colman in the cast alongside Julia Davis, Peter Serafinowicz and Reece Shearsmith.