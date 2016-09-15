Written by the co-creators of Star Stories, Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie, the comedy soap opera will satirise seasonal celebrations at Sandringham.

Will Pippa’s relationship with Harry be jeopardised by the arrival of a certain billionaire hedge funder with amnesia? Who will win the ‘battle for Christmas’ between Kate and Camilla? Will Beatrice and Eugenie’s single, ‘Daddy Come Home for Christmas’ get the Christmas number one spot? Why is Wills being visited by the ghost of Christmas past? And will Prince Charles hold it together for his first ever Christmas speech to the nation…?

The first series of The Windsors launched with 2.2 million viewers and was the highest rating comedy series launch on Channel 4 since 2012.

It starred Harry Enfield as Prince Charles, Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Louise Ford as Kate, Hugh Skinner as Wills, Richard Goulding as Prince Harry, Katy Wix, as Fergie, Ellie White as Beatrice, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Tim Wallers as Prince Andrew and Matthew Cottle as Prince Edward.

Channel 4’s Phil Clarke and Nerys Evans, who commissioned the comedy, said: “We’re thrilled to be spending Christmas with The Windsors and can’t wait to see if they’ll be indulging in an abundance of eggnog and playing Trivial Pursuit like the rest of us.”

The second series of the show is returning to C4 next year.