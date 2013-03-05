Rowan Atkinson, in the guise of the Archbishop of Comedy, delivers a special address to our readers, Lenny Henry reflects on 25 years of Red Nose Day, and Rob Brydon visits Uganda with Comic Relief to meet some truly unforgettable youngsters.

Michael Buerk remembers knocking Frankie Howerd’s toupee off at Comic Relief '88, Jonathan Ross recalls presenting the first ever Red Nose Day, and Dawn French looks back on her 1995 smooch with Hugh Grant, which netted over £1m for charity.

Miranda Hart shares her memories of helping Dawn and Hugh raise that cash, Catherine Tate talks about performing a sketch with Tony Blair in 2005 and Jack Whitehall reveals his favourite ever Comic Relief moments.

There's also a Red Nose Day donation envelope inside the cover of the magazine to make it easy for you to get involved and help make 2013's charity extravaganza a bumper success.

It’s all in this week’s Radio Times, out now priced £1.60.

See the three covers in more detail below:

