Catherine Tate's foulmouthed Nan is returning to BBC1 next year
The beloved comedy character will be back on TV for two special episodes in 2016, following the success of the Bafta nominated one-off last year
Catherine Tate's crude, rude and often x-rated Nan is coming back to our telly screens. The 75-year-old with the incredibly dirty laugh is set to return for two new half-hour specials.
The OAP's return comes after Catherine Tate was nominated for best comedy actress at this month's TV Baftas because of last year's one-off.
Nan's two new episodes, which will be written by former Doctor Who star Tate as well as Brett Goldstein and Dan Swimer, will be filmed later this year and broadcast on BBC1 in 2016.
"Nan is one of the most iconic comedy characters of our time and it's thrilling to welcome her back to BBC1. Catherine's performance is as close to comic perfection as you can get," said comedy commissioner Shane Allen.
Here's a reminder of the kind of thing we can expect from Tate's Nan. Contains strong language. Obviously.