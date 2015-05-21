Nan's two new episodes, which will be written by former Doctor Who star Tate as well as Brett Goldstein and Dan Swimer, will be filmed later this year and broadcast on BBC1 in 2016.

"Nan is one of the most iconic comedy characters of our time and it's thrilling to welcome her back to BBC1. Catherine's performance is as close to comic perfection as you can get," said comedy commissioner Shane Allen.

Here's a reminder of the kind of thing we can expect from Tate's Nan. Contains strong language. Obviously.