The BBC has released first-look images from Dawn French's upcoming comedy series Can You Keep a Secret? ahead of its release in early 2026.

Ad

The sitcom, which promises to "place comedy icon Dawn French in the middle of some mischief we can all relate to", revolves around a retired couple who fake a death to receive an insurance payout.

The Vicar of Dibley favourite stars as Debbie Fendon, an overbearing granny who puts her family under more strain than ever before when her husband William (Friday Night Dinner's Mark Heap) unexpectedly passes away.

That’s because Debbie isn’t actually a widow and William isn’t really dead... he’s just hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out so that he and Debbie can live out their retirement in peace.

Can You Keep a Secret? also stars Doctor Who's Mandip Gill and Submarine's Craig Roberts.

One of the images (above) shows Debbie and William sipping on a drink and looking shifty, while another shows their "easily frazzled" son Harry (Roberts) looking, well, frazzled (below).

Craig Roberts as Harry in Can You Keep a Secret?

As per the official synopsis, Debbie and William's actions leave Harry, who receives a potentially life-changing insurance payout from his father’s 'death', with a huge dilemma.

"What’s especially tricky for Harry is that his pathologically pragmatic wife Neha (Gill) is a local police officer and, if she finds out about her in-laws' fraudulent ways, the Fendons might have an issue," the synopsis explains.

It continues: "Clearly, Harry – reunited with a dad he's just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde – suddenly has a lot more to juggle."

Mandip Gill as Neha in Can You Keep A Secret?

Will Debbie and her family be able to keep the secret?

Can You Keep a Secret is penned by Simon Mayhew-Archer, the producer of hit BBC comedy This Country.

Can You Keep a Secret? will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.