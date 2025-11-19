The BBC has released first-look images from Dawn French's upcoming comedy series Can You Keep a Secret? ahead of its release in early 2026.

Ad

The sitcom, which promises to "place comedy icon Dawn French in the middle of some mischief we can all relate to", revolves around a retired couple who fake a death to receive an insurance payout.

The Vicar of Dibley favourite stars as Debbie Fendon, an overbearing granny who puts her family under more strain than ever before when her husband William (Friday Night Dinner's Mark Heap) unexpectedly passes away.

That’s because Debbie isn’t actually a widow and William isn’t really dead... he’s just hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out so that he and Debbie can live out their retirement in peace.

Can You Keep a Secret? also stars Doctor Who's Mandip Gill and Submarine's Craig Roberts.

One of the images (above) shows Debbie and William sipping on a drink and looking shifty, while another shows their "easily frazzled" son Harry (Roberts) looking, well, frazzled (below).

Can You Keep A Secret? 25th March 2025 Day 22 Photo by Alistair Heap
Craig Roberts as Harry in Can You Keep a Secret?

As per the official synopsis, Debbie and William's actions leave Harry, who receives a potentially life-changing insurance payout from his father’s 'death', with a huge dilemma.

"What’s especially tricky for Harry is that his pathologically pragmatic wife Neha (Gill) is a local police officer and, if she finds out about her in-laws' fraudulent ways, the Fendons might have an issue," the synopsis explains.

It continues: "Clearly, Harry – reunited with a dad he's just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde – suddenly has a lot more to juggle."

Can You Keep A Secret? 28th Feb 2025 Photo by Alistair Heap
Mandip Gill as Neha in Can You Keep A Secret?

Will Debbie and her family be able to keep the secret?

Can You Keep a Secret is penned by Simon Mayhew-Archer, the producer of hit BBC comedy This Country.

Can You Keep a Secret? will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

RadioTimes.com senior trends writer Molly Moss. She is sitting outside wearing a black top, holding a white teacup with a smily face on it to her mouth
Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad