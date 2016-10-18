The campaign on Kickstarter follows Channel 4’s decision to axe the show after two series, and aims to fund brand new material featuring the cast of Helen Monks, Alexa Davies, Rebekah Staton, Philip Jackson et al.

The Moran sisters are asking fans to help fund at least one new episode to give the world a further slice of Aretha, Grampy and Della – with future episodes determined on funds raised and partners sought.

Caitlin and Caroline Moran said: “Raised By Wolves was voted the 9th Best sitcom of the 21st Century by Radio Times, and won the Rose d’Or for Best sitcom of 2016. It sold around the world, with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (JUNO) adapting it for an American audience. It was two years of glory. It couldn’t have gone any better. Sadly, however, despite its success, we heard that Channel 4 would not be funding a third series of Raised By Wolves, because that’s what happens in TV, sometimes."

The creators need to reach their £320,000 target by Sunday 20 November to be successful. Last month, Caitlin Moran told RadioTimes.com that she expected more TV series to be launched and funded via fan campaigns in the future.

"Clearly there's going to be more crowd-funded TV shows going straight onto the net – any writer/actor/comedian with a solid fanbase will be able to swerve the terrestrial commissioning process and go straight to their fanbase, as has happened in the music industry, and is starting to happen in the US," she said.

"This also allows 'creators' greater freedom in what they write about/how they write about it, and seems to be the most obvious and rapid way to address the still-notable under-representation of people of colour, women and the working classes. Audiences will, in effect, become commissioners."