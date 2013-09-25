The 30-year-old, who is married to Big Brother and The Voice UK host Emma Willis, will be showing off his acting skills in the return of the classic 90s comedy.

Willis will play Garthy, Tracey Stubb's eldest son, alongside Charlie Quirke (Pauline Quirke's real life son) who will star as Tracey's younger son Travis.

And Willis is certainly pleased to have bagged the role, saying: "I’m so excited to be joining Birds of a Feather playing the role of Garthy! I used to watch the show growing up so this is just a dream job. I can’t believe I’ll be working with Sharon, Tracey and Dorian."

Since Busted split in 2005, Willis has released a solo album and won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, going on to present I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Now with his wife Emma. When it comes to acting, he's more well known on the stage than the screen, but as a teenager he did play a drug dealer in The Bill, and has since appeared in Casualty.

Birds of a Feather originally ran on BBC1 between 1989 and 1998. The series followed sisters Sharon and Tracey, played by Robson and Quirke, who set up home together after their husbands are jailed for armed robbery, and also featured their man-crazy neighbour Dorien, played by Lesley Joseph. ITV are set to air eight brand new episodes of the show next year.

