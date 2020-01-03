Fortunately, rival network NBC picked up the show for its own line-up, where Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired its sixth season and will continue to call home for at least the next two years.

The series has never delivered huge ratings on terrestrial television, but has accumulated a very passionate fanbase since becoming available to stream on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg (The Lonely Island) in the lead role as cheeky police detective Jake Peralta, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher as the no-nonsense Captain Holt.

More like this

Beatriz, who plays the precinct's tough detective Rosa Diaz, recently expressed her interest in portraying Marvel's She-Hulk on the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I would die to play that role. That is one of the best characters in that universe."

Advertisement

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere in the US on 6th February 2020, and is expected to air in the UK on E4 soon after.