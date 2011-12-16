British Comedy Awards nominees
Ahead of the big show, see which funny men and women are up for gongs and vote for your favourite
The British Comedy Awards air live tonight on Channel 4, hosted by Jonathan Ross at London’s Fountain Studios.
The cream of British comedy will assemble to find out who’s triumphed across 11 categories and who will be crowned the King or Queen of Comedy 2011 in an award voted for by the public.
Last year’s winner, Miranda Hart, is nominated again, alongside Jo Brand, Sarah Millican, David Mitchell, Graham Norton and Jack Whitehall.
Mitchell and Hart also go head to head in the best sitcom category, having starred in Peep Show and Miranda respectively. Robert Popper’s new series, Friday Night Dinner, about a weekly family gathering, and Twenty Twelve, a mockumentary following the staging of the London Olympics, are also nominated.
Friday Night Dinner and Twenty Twelve both feature in the best new British TV comedy category, along with university-based comedy Fresh Meat, starring Jack Whitehall, and Spy, featuring Darren Boyd as an inept secret agent.
Fresh Meat also appears among the best comedy drama nominees, along with Comic Strip Presents: The Hunt for Tony Blair, Misfits and Psychoville.
Still in the middle of its run, Charlie Brooker’s satirical series, Black Mirror, misses out on a nomination, but Brooker himself appears in the best male TV comic and best comedy entertainment personality categories.
Meanwhile, children’s show Horrible Histories gets a nod, competing with Come Fly with Me, The One Ronnie and This Is Jinsy for best sketch show.
See below for the full list of categories and nominees and vote for your King or Queen of comedy in our just-for-fun poll.
King or Queen of Comedy 2011
David Mitchell
Graham Norton
Jack Whitehall
Jo Brand
Miranda Hart
Sarah Millican
Best comedy panel show
Celebrity Juice
Have I Got News for You
Shooting Stars
Would I Lie to You
Best comedy entertainment programme
Alan Carr: Chatty Man
An Idiot Abroad
Harry Hill’s TV Burp
Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle
Best sketch show
Come Fly with Me
Horrible Histories
The One Ronnie
This Is Jinsy
Best sitcom
Friday Night Dinner
Miranda
Peep Show
Twenty Twelve
Best comedy drama
Comic Strip Presents: The Hunt for Tony Blair
Fresh Meat
Misfits
Psychoville
Best new British TV comedy
Fresh Meat
Friday Night Dinner
Spy
Twenty Twelve
Best male TV comic
Charlie Brooker
Harry Hill
Rob Brydon
Stewart Lee
Best female TV comic
Jo Brand
Miranda Hart
Sarah Millican
Victoria Wood
Best comedy entertainment personality
Alan Carr
Charlie Brooker
Graham Norton
Harry Hill
Best comedy breakthrough artist
Dan Skinner
Greg Davies
Micky Flanagan
Tom Rosenthal
Best TV comedy actor
Darren Boyd
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Dennis
Jack Whitehall
Best TV comedy actress
Claire Skinner
Dawn French
Miranda Hart
Tamsin Greig
British Comedy Awards are tonight at 9pm on Channel 4