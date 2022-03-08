Jimmy Akingbola stepped down from his role of Koji following a series of COVID-related delays which then subsequently brought about a clash with his schedule as he signed on to Bel-Air , The Fresh Prince reboot.

It's all change for Kate & Koji season 2 as one of the lead actors has been replaced.

In season 2, he is replaced by Okorie Chukwu, known for Hood Chronicles, Hood and A Good Crime.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Kate star Brenda Blethyn in a filming break and spoke about Okorie joining the team.

"Okorie is great, we all just love him," Brenda revealed. "He has a vulnerability about him which is so endearing - and he's great to work with.

"I think it's great for Jimmy. We didn't start as we should have done this time last year, you know, these things happen. He was offered a wonderful job in America, and he took it - good luck to him!"

Season 2 also welcomes in a whole range of famous guest stars, including the likes of Claire Skinner and Chizzy Akudolu.

"Having these classy actors coming in, it gives it a frisson," explained Brenda. "And Chizzy is a riot, she's such a funny woman. And I've always been a fan of Claire Skinner, she's terrific and I loved her in Outnumbered."

