Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in first trailer for Sky comedy Breeders
RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at the new comedy led by the stars of Sherlock and Back To Life
"I would die for those kids. But often, I also want to kill them!"
That, in a nutshell, is the premise of new Sky original comedy Breeders, starring Sherlock's Martin Freeman and Back To Life's Daisy Haggard as happy couple Paul and Ally – who then go and decide to have kids.
Add to the mix Ally's estranged father Michael – Spinal Tap star Michael McKean – Paul's mum and dad Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong), who have rather different views on parenting, plus mortgage and career worries and you have a comedy that is likely to be all too familiar to many viewers.
Airing on Sky One, the ten-part series is created by Peep Show and Veep writer Simon Blackwell – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive look at the first trailer...
Breeders starts on Sky One and NOW TV at 10pm on Thursday 12th March