Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms in new Hangover Part III posters
The final instalment in the trilogy - which sees the Wolfpack return to Las Vegas - will be released on 24 May
As the Wolfpack gears up for its final reunion, the Hangover Part III has debuted a series of new posters featuring the film's protagonists.
Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms all appear in a state of disarray in the latest artwork for the upcoming threequel. Cooper - who plays teacher Phil - betrays his state of anxiety with his furrowed brow and sweat marks on his clothing as he tries to rectify the yet-to-be revealed crisis in the trilogy's conclusion.
Zach Galifianakis' character Alan also appears in a state of flux as he breaks into a run under the scorching Vegas sun...
Meanwhile sensible dentist Stu (played by Ed Helms) bears a grimace as he looks to the heavens whilst carrying an unconcsious Mr Chow.
The Hangover Part III is believed to be the final instalment of the franchise - signified by the caption "it ends" in each of the posters. Released in UK cinemas on 24 May, the film also stars Melissa McCarthy, John Goodman, Justin Bartha and Heather Graham. Check out the latest trailer below:
More like this
See Hangover III posters of John Goodman and Ken Jeong (aka Mr Chow) here