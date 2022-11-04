With streaming services on the rise, Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) – a dedicated Blockbuster manager who has been in the job since high school – learns that his branch is the only operating Blockbuster left in America and decides to rally his staff together to ensure their store isn't closed down.

Netflix is back in the sitcom game with Blockbuster – a comedy about the last remaining Blockbuster Video in America.

This (ironically) Netflix show boasts an impressive cast, with the likes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero, Encanto's Olga Merediz, Never Have I Ever's Tyler Alvarez and Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove taking on main roles – but who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Blockbuster.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Randall Park plays Timmy Yoon

Netflix

Who is Timmy Yoon? Timmy Yoon is a big dream whose love of movies make it easy for him to recommend exactly what the customers want, even when they don't know they need it. He's worked at Blockbuster since he was in high school and wouldn't have it any other way.

Where have I seen Randall Park before? Randall Park is best known for starring in Fresh Off the Boat and for playing Jimmy Woo in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, its upcoming sequel and WandaVision. He has also appeared in The Interview, Trainwreck, The Disaster Artist, Always Be My Maybe, Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, New Girl, The Mindy Project, Veep, Young Rock and Human Resources.

Melissa Fumero plays Eliza Walker

Netflix

Who is Eliza Walker? Eliza is a dedicate mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. While she attended Harvard, she dropped out after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster with Timmy.

Where have I seen Melissa Fumero before? Melissa Fumero rose to fame after playing the role of Adriana Cramer in One Life to Live before landing the role of Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also appeared in One Day at a Time, Gossip Girl, Elena of Avalor, M.O.D.O.K, Diary of a Future President and upcoming Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma.

Olga Merediz plays Connie Serrano

Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Connie Serrano? Connie is working at Blockbuster to make friends, not money. She's the unintentionally blunt mother figure to the rest of her colleagues – and also the regular customers.

Where have I seen Olga Merediz before? Olga Merediz is a Tony-nominated actress, best known for originating the role of Abuela Claudia in Broadway's In the Heights – a role she reprised for the 2021 film adaptation. She has also appeared in Orange is the New Black, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Amsterdam, Bull, Law & Order, Encanto, The Place Beyond the Pines and Requiem for a Dream.

Tyler Alvarez plays Carlos Herrera

Netflix

Who is Carlos? Carlos is a first-generation son of immigrants and learnt English by watching movies, which quickly became his love language. He wants to be a filmmaker but feels he owes it to his parents to live the American life they planned for him.

Where have I seen Tyler Alvarez before? Tyler Alvarez landed his first TV role as Diego Rueda in Every Witch Way, before taking on roles in Orange Is the New Black, American Vandal, Fresh Off the Boat, Veronica Mars, Never Have I Ever, What We Do in the Shadows and 2022's Crush.

Madeleine Arthur plays Hannah Hadman

Netflix

Who is Hannah Hadman? Hannah is a sweet, naive and charming employee at Blockbuster. After losing her mum at a young age, she feels as though her Blockbuster colleagues are her family.

Where have I seen Madeleine Arthur before? American-Canadian actress Madeleine Arthur has appeared in Big Eyes, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, Devil in Ohio, Snowpiercer, The Magicians, The X-Files, Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural.

J.B. Smoove plays Percy Scott

Netflix

Who is Percy Scott? Percy is the stylish, fast-talking, over-confident owner of the strip mall and party store, who is best friends with Timmy. He can't seem to stay away from Blockbuster, particular as his daughter Kayla is working there.

Where have I seen J.B. Smoove before? J.B. Smoove is a comedian and actor, best known for starring as Leon Black on Curb Your Enthusiasm. He wrote and performed on Saturday Night Life from 2003 until 2005 before landing roles on Everybody Hates Chris, 'Til Death, American Dad, The Millers, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Fresh Off the Boat, Life in Pieces and Woke. He has also appeared in the Spider-Man film franchise as Julius Dell as well as Search Party and A Haunted House.

Kamaia Fairburn plays Kayla Scott

Netflix

Who is Kayla Scott? Kayla is Percy's smart and sometimes scary teen daughter. She doesn't deal with authority well, making her difficult to manage at Blockbuster.

Where have I seen Kamaia Fairburn before? Born in England and raised in Canada, Fairburn has appeared in Supergirl, Transplant, Star Falls and Holly Hobbie.

Leonard Robinson plays Aaron Walker

Netflix

Who is Aaron Walker? Aaron Walker is Eliza's husband, who she discovered had been dating other women behind her back.

Where have I seen Leonard Robinson before? Leonard Robinson is best known for playing Taurean Jackson in Insecure and for his roles in Criminal Minds, CollegeHumor Originals, Wild 'n Out, NCIS, Queenpins and Mr & Mrs Smith.

Blockbuster is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.