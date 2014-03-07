ITV's director of comedy and entertainment, Elaine Bedell, added: "We're very pleased that the brilliant chemistry between these three great actresses once again attracted the large and loyal audience that Birds of a Feather deserves. The writers and producers have done a fantastic job in making the show feel funny, fresh and relevant."

First conceived at BBC, Birds of a Feather originally ran from 1989 to 1998 and starred Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson as sisters Tracey Stubbs and Sharon Theodopolopodos who set up home together after their husbands were sent to prison for armed robbery. Joined by their man-crazy neighbour, Dorien (Lesley Joseph), the series was a huge success, earning Bafta nominations and a British Comedy Award during its nine-year run.

The ITV revival - which concluded its first series yesterday evening - brought all three members of the gang back together, with Dorien reinventing herself as an erotic novelist under the pseudonym Foxy Cohen and Sharon's on-screen nephews played by her Quirke's son Charlie and former Busted star Matt Willis.

