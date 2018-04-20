And fans of the US sitcom immediately spotted a cute callback to when Sheldon brought Amy a tiara in season five…

So, what guest stars can we expect at the wedding? As well as Sheldon’s mother Mary (Laurie Metcalfe) and brother (Jerry O’Connell) we'll see Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, make an appearance.

And Bialik was very excited after meeting the real-life Jedi on-set…

Kathy Bates, magician Penn Jillette and recurring guest star Wil Wheaton are also due to appear in the episode which airs on 10th May in the US and a week later on E4 in the UK.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4