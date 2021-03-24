What is the best Alan Partridge moment of all-time? Vote now!

Having tried his hand at chat shows, documentaries, a sitcom, morning radio and even a podcast, Alan Partridge is quite possibly one of the most accomplished broadcasters on British television.

The comedy character portrayed by Steve Coogan marks his 30th anniversary in 2021 and doesn’t seem to be slowing down, with a second series of This Time confirmed to be on the way later this year.

Partridge first appeared on the satirical news programme On The Hour, which aired on BBC Radio 4 in August 1991, created in collaboration with acclaimed writer Armando Iannucci (The Thick Of It).

In the decades since, he has had us in hysterics more times than we can count, which made putting together a poll of his best moments quite the challenge.

After making some tough decisions, RadioTimes.com has narrowed down the selection to 10 choices, ranging from Partridge’s screen debut in The Day Today all the way up to more recent endeavours such as Alpha Papa and This Time.

Now, it’s down to you to decide on Alan’s brightest moment ahead of the character’s milestone birthday this summer by voicing your opinion in the poll below.

While we have been able to source official clips for most entries in the poll, this was not possible in every case, so you can refresh your memory on those missing options below.

Alan Partridge’s World Cup Countdown to ’94: As one of the standout moments of Alan’s appearance in The Day Today, this montage was a showcase for the presenter’s inept football commentary.

The character of Alan Partridge has evolved substantially over the years, with some fans favouring the absurd humour of the early years, while others gravitate towards the more grounded version that has emerged recently.

The results of this poll will be published at a later date here on RadioTimes.com, so get voting and sharing to give your favourite the best chance at winning.

