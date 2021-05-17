Johnny Vegas has said that he would “always” return for a Benidorm reunion, if ITV’s long-running sitcom were to stage a comeback.

The series debuted back in 2007 and ran for over a decade, telling the intertwined stories of various Brits and hotel staff at the all-inclusive Solana, located at the titular Spanish holiday destination.

Vegas played pub quiz champion Geoff Maltby, also known as The Oracle, in a large ensemble cast that also included Steve Pemberton, Siobhan Finneran and Sheila Reid.

The actor, who is currently starring in GOLD’s Murder, They Hope, does not believe that a Benidorm revival is currently on the cards but is enthusiastic about returning were an opportunity to present itself.

“If I was offered it, I always would,” he said. “They were a lovely gang to work with and I still get asked, ‘When is Benidorm coming back?’ I think a lot of people, especially in lockdown, so many more people have discovered it.

“But they think they’ve just played catch up. They think there’s another series due out soon, so I have to break a lot of hearts and say, ‘Well, as far as I know, it isn’t.’”

After airing its final episode in May 2018, Benidorm has remained a popular viewing option on streaming services and Vegas thinks the recent restrictions on international travel have only enhanced its appeal.

“The demand for it is still as strong,” Vegas added. “I genuinely would be up for that for the fans because it brings a lot of people a lot of pleasure. I think there’s a sort of popularity with it because people are missing holidays. They’ve not been away so they’re kind of going on holiday vicariously through the show.”

