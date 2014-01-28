Based on a true story, Orange is the New Black is about an upper-middle class New York woman who spends 15 months in jail thanks to a mistake from her past.

Netflix hasn't confirmed a release date of series 2, so we can only wait in anticipation until we can spend a whole weekend with a computer on our lap binge-watching the show.

Until then, take a look at Chapman, Taystee, Poussey and the rest of the gang in their khaki bests. Can we just be friends with them already?

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/jnut47xjLi/[/embed]

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/jm0VMdxjBd/[/embed]

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/jmTH3dRjLE/[/embed]

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/jm9K1BRjP0/[/embed]

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/jmvlkMxjKD/[/embed]

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/jma9HgxjH3/[/embed]