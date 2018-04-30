The programmes will include visits to several of the host cities and the discovery of the Soviet-era drunk tanks that are being brought out of retirement for unruly fans.

Frankie also heads to Kaliningrad, the seaside town preparing to host the England team, and visits a city twinned with Glasgow, that is renowned for its football violence.

“Wanting to find out how much football really means to people in Russia, Frankie risks life and limb with a daredevil motorbike football team, records a World Cup rap with a hip hop artist and learns how to inflict serious bodily harm with some sabre wielding Cossacks who will be policing the World Cup stadiums,” said the BBC in a statement.

