BBC2 controller Kim Shillinglaw told RadioTimes.com that she is having “active" discussions with Tiger Aspect, the producers of the comedy, and is personally keen to make another series.

“We are actively talking to the team at Tiger Aspect and to [scriptwriter] Elliott [Kerrigan]. We are actively talking to them about where Rebecca Root’s character could go next. I would love to see it happen. Definitely.

“It’s all about what’s the next stage in her journey. Where does she go next? What are the next set of challenges for Judy? We are exploring that together."

More like this

Welcoming the positive feedback for the six-part comedy she added: “That living room where we saw Judy and her family was incredibly reassuringly familiar, but my god was it updated. Boy Meets Girl ventured into territory that classic sitcom had never been in before in Britain.

“There’s something about comedy that doesn’t try too hard that feels authentic. Letting the audience find the comedy, rather than ramming it down their throat. Boy Meets Girl did that."

She added that she was also pleased to be able to schedule a comedy slightly earlier in the evening.

“One of the things I wanted to do when I became BBC2 controller was to get a bit more comedy to play at 9 or 9.30. Ten o’clock is a lovely space to play comedy and always will be. But there’s something wonderful about being able to play comedy a bit earlier in the schedule.

Advertisement

“The audience really loved the thing we loved about Boy Meets Girl. It’s incredible specific and yet really universal."