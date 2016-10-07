“Although a second series isn’t officially commissioned yet, we are in discussions and there is a real desire of both sides for it to return, we’re just not sure exactly when,” said a senior BBC source.

Series one of the darkly comic tale of a mischievous and troubled young woman ended with Waller-Bridge’s eponymous Fleabag still at a crossroads in her life following a startling revelation concerning her late friend and business partner Boo (Jenny Rainsford).

Other characters in the acclaimed comedy included Fleabag's uptight sister Claire (Sian Clifford), her emotionally needy ex-boyfriend played by Hugh Skinner, her ambivalent dad (Bill Paterson) and her passive-aggressive step-mum (Olivia Colman).

Speaking before the broadcast of the comedy, Waller-Bridge intimated that the show was written with a second series in mind.

“We cracked it open so that she would be able to have a life beyond it and also there are so many more stories and story strands and character strands come out of this series,” she said.

Fleabag originated from a one-woman stage show of the same name which Waller-Bridge is bringing back to London's Soho Theatre later this autumn.