But, at least judging by the trailer, it seems to be a warranted one. Horgan, who is known for roles in Catastrophe and Military Wives, writes, produces and stars. She is joined by Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, Sex Education), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (The Luminaries).

A trailer for Sharon Horgan's dark comedy Bad Sisters has just dropped, introducing us to the titular "bad" sisters, and hinting at what might be so bad about them. Spoiler alert: it's murder.

They play the tight-knit Garvey sisters, who are embroiled in a murder investigation when their abusive brother-in-law (Claes Bang) winds up dead, and his life insurers (played by Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack) knock on the door.

And, as the trailer suggests, they may be on to something. From laughing at his funeral to actually plotting his murder, and even attempting it a couple of times, the odds are definitely stacked against the sisters. But did they really do it? And were they wrong, if so?

Set in Ireland, the ten-part comedy is adapted from Belgian series Clan and will land on Apple TV+ in August.

Bad Sisters premiers on Apple TV+ on Friday 19th August. Sign up to Apple TV Plus now. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

