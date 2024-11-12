"And I do think it's a bit more of an emotional show this year because grief is such a massive theme in it, and they all go on a much more emotional journey."

Greene also waxed lyrical about the introduction of Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, True Detective: Night Country), who plays Roger's sister Angelica.

"I'm dying for them to see her," she added. "She really threatens everything, she knows way too much. Angelica's a real curtain-twitcher, but she's also quite dangerous. She gets in their lives. She threatens Bibi's marriage, her really strong marriage."

Eva Birthistle, who plays Ursula, described season 2 as "more layered".

"It's a more convoluted, complex storyline," she continued. "And the new characters are really brilliant, and really spice things up.

"It all unfolds in a really surprising and shocking way, which I think the audience are not going to be necessarily prepared for, but I think they're going to really like.

Anne-Marie Duff (Grace) also teased some "some lovely twists and turns".

"And also, because it's Sharon's [Horgan] story this time [season 1 was based on Belgian series Clan], she can be as playful as she wants. She's not following another version of the story from before, so she just gets to get her tail feathers going as a writer. It's brilliant."

Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

Season 2 picks up two years after the "accidental" death of Grace's abusive husband John Paul.

"The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust," reads the synopsis.

Alongside Shaw, Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve, True Detective: Night Country) and Thaddea Graham (Sex Education, The Irregulars) have also joined the cast.

Returning faces include Michael Smiley (Roger Muldoon), Daryl McCormack (Matthew Claffin), Saise Quinn (Blanaid Williams), Barry Ward (Fergal Loftus), Yasmine Akram (Nora Garvey) and Jonjo O’Neill (Donal Flynn).

Bad Sisters season 2 will premiere on Wednesday 13th November on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, then new episodes weekly. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

