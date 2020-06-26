Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix's ten-part remake of The Baby-Sitters Club.

When is The Baby-Sitters Club released on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that the 10-part series The Baby-Sitters Club will arrive on Friday 3rd July 2020.

What are The Baby-Sitters Club books about?

The 10-episode series is based on Ann M. Martin's book series, which follows the friendship of five baby-sitter teenagers in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The first novel, Kirsty's Great Idea, was released in 1986, and saw the founding of the eponymous local baby-sitters service.

Many of the novels deal with your average teenage girl fare, like boy troubles, friendship fall-outs and – *gasp* – being offered cigarettes at school.

The novels were turned into a HBO TV series that ran for one series in 1990, and a separate film in 1995, starring 10 Things I Hate about You's Larisa Oleynik.

What is Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club about?

The series (based on the bestselling books) follows middle school friends Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez).

The group of friends decide to set up a babysitting business, 'The Baby-Sitters Club,' in their hometown in Connecticut. The series follows the ups and downs of their new enterprise - all while the girls navigate school, home, and growing up.

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The books were previously adapted into the 1995 film of the same name, and it's not yet known whether any of the original cast will make a cameo.

Alicia Silverstone (who made her name in another iconic teen flick, Clueless) also stars in the show as Kristy's mum, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer - a single mother whose relationship with a new man causes conflict with her daughter.

Follow the link for more on the Baby-Sitters Club cast.

Ann M. Martin, who wrote the books and is one of the show's producers, said in a statement: "I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends."

She continued: "I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

Is there a trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club?

Yes, you can watch it below.

The Baby-Sitters Club will be available on Netflix on 3rd July.