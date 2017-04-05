Oh, and watch John Legend play piano, as you do.

Watch the full trailer below.

The new season also comes with a classy set of new posters, which play up the American abroad vibe of the trailer.

"After traveling abroad, Dev returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him," the official Netflix synopsis reads.

Master of None is created by Ansari along with Alan Yang. Season two will be released on Netflix UK on Friday 12 May 2017.