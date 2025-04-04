"I was completely blown away by Michael," said Miller. "I thought he was extraordinary and such a fascinating person in the show and on screen.

"After bingeing the entire series, I asked [director] Darren [Ashton], 'Do you think Michael could act? I get the feeling he could.' And Darren agreed."

Miller went on to say that while he doesn't know if Austin has a "message... it feels very refreshing to watch and that is partly because neurodiversity is underrepresented on camera".

"It's really fun to see a neurodivergent character who's not Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory, and who in some ways is the opposite of that character," he said.

"One of the typical images of autistic people is that they're not very empathetic and they're not very good at human connection, but Michael's special gift is empathy and human connection."

A number of recognisable faces appear in the cast alongside Miller, plus some you might not be familiar with – like Theo.

Find a full rundown below.

Austin main cast

Ben Miller as Julian

Michael Theo as Austin

Sally Phillips as Ingrid

Gia Carides as Mel

Roy Billing as Bill

Kate Elliott as Heidi

Ellie McKay as Florence

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Ben Miller plays Julian

Ben Miller as Julian. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Julian? A successful children's book author who is 'cancelled' after accidentally retweeting a white supremacist. It's during this particularly tumultuous period that he finds out he has an adult son.

What else has Ben Miller been in? He's best known for Death in Paradise, Professor T, The Armstrong and Miller show, Paddington, Bridgerton, Primeval and Suspect.

Michael Theo plays Austin

Michael Theo as Austin. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Austin? A 28-year-old who finds out that his father is the author of an iconic children's book series. Austin is on the autism spectrum.

What else has Michael Theo been in? You might know him from reality show Love on the Spectrum. This is his acting debut.

Sally Phillips plays Ingrid

Sally Phillips as Ingrid. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Ingrid? An illustrator and Julian's wife. They are long-time creative collaborators.

What else has Sally Phillips been in? You probably know her from Bridget Jones, Miranda and Smack the Pony. You might also have watched her in We Might Regret This, Queenie and Tourist Trap.

Gia Carides plays Mel

Gia Carides as Mel. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Mel? Austin's mum. She had a brief fling with Julian in the early stages of his relationship with Ingrid.

What else has Gia Carides been in? You might have watched her in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Big Little Lies, Filthy Rich, Small Time Gangster and East of Everything.

Roy Billing plays Bill

Roy Billing as Bill. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Bill? Mel's dad.

What else has Roy Billing been in? He has appeared in Jack Irish, Underbelly, The End, Rake, Agent Anna and Cops LAC.

Kate Elliott plays Heidi

Kate Elliott as Heidi. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Heidi? She works for the publishing house that produces Julian and Ingrid's book series.

What else has Kate Elliot been in? Her credits include The Gulf, Wentworth Prison, The Cult, Street Legal and Fracture.

Ellie McKay plays Florence

Ellie McKay as Florence. ITV Studios/Kelly Tunney

Who is Florence? Julian and Ingrid's teenage daughter.

What else has Ellie McKay been in? She's had roles in Miss Austen, Doctors and Hope Street.

Additional cast includes:

Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest, A gURLs wURLd) - a documentary maker who wants to make a film about Julian and Austin.

Zahra Newman (Spreadsheet, Wentworth) as Monica - Julian and Ingrid's agent.

Tai Hara (Home and Away, Return to Paradise, Colin from Accounts) as Luke - a barman who Ingrid flirts with after learning Julian cheated on her when they first started dating.

Richard Davies (Offspring, Apple Cider Vinegar) as Eric - he works with Austin at the warehouse.

Jim Howick (Ghosts, Sex Education) as Gawain - a tour guide. He runs a Billie Piper tour.

Rob Collins (Ten Pound Poms, Total Control) as a foreign minister.

Fayssal Bazzi (The Twelve, Shantaram) as Sean - an artist.

Boni Adeliyi (My Lady Jane) as Lucy - a journalist who Austin becomes friendly with.

Billie Piper (Doctor Who, I Hate Suzie, Scoop) as herself.

Austin premieres on Friday 4th April at 9:30pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on iPlayer.

