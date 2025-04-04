Austin cast: Who stars alongside Ben Miller?
Everything you need to know.
Ben Miller returns to our screens in Austin, an eight-part comedy about an author embroiled in a social media controversy who is stunned when a man claiming to be his son turns up out of the blue.
Austin, the 28-year-old who claims Julian is his dad, is played by Michael Theo, who Miller first saw on Love on the Spectrum, a documentary series about people on the autism spectrum who are navigating dating and relationships.
"I was completely blown away by Michael," said Miller. "I thought he was extraordinary and such a fascinating person in the show and on screen.
"After bingeing the entire series, I asked [director] Darren [Ashton], 'Do you think Michael could act? I get the feeling he could.' And Darren agreed."
Miller went on to say that while he doesn't know if Austin has a "message... it feels very refreshing to watch and that is partly because neurodiversity is underrepresented on camera".
"It's really fun to see a neurodivergent character who's not Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory, and who in some ways is the opposite of that character," he said.
"One of the typical images of autistic people is that they're not very empathetic and they're not very good at human connection, but Michael's special gift is empathy and human connection."
A number of recognisable faces appear in the cast alongside Miller, plus some you might not be familiar with – like Theo.
Find a full rundown below.
Austin main cast
- Ben Miller as Julian
- Michael Theo as Austin
- Sally Phillips as Ingrid
- Gia Carides as Mel
- Roy Billing as Bill
- Kate Elliott as Heidi
- Ellie McKay as Florence
For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.
Ben Miller plays Julian
Who is Julian? A successful children's book author who is 'cancelled' after accidentally retweeting a white supremacist. It's during this particularly tumultuous period that he finds out he has an adult son.
What else has Ben Miller been in? He's best known for Death in Paradise, Professor T, The Armstrong and Miller show, Paddington, Bridgerton, Primeval and Suspect.
Michael Theo plays Austin
Who is Austin? A 28-year-old who finds out that his father is the author of an iconic children's book series. Austin is on the autism spectrum.
What else has Michael Theo been in? You might know him from reality show Love on the Spectrum. This is his acting debut.
Sally Phillips plays Ingrid
Who is Ingrid? An illustrator and Julian's wife. They are long-time creative collaborators.
What else has Sally Phillips been in? You probably know her from Bridget Jones, Miranda and Smack the Pony. You might also have watched her in We Might Regret This, Queenie and Tourist Trap.
Gia Carides plays Mel
Who is Mel? Austin's mum. She had a brief fling with Julian in the early stages of his relationship with Ingrid.
What else has Gia Carides been in? You might have watched her in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Big Little Lies, Filthy Rich, Small Time Gangster and East of Everything.
Roy Billing plays Bill
Who is Bill? Mel's dad.
What else has Roy Billing been in? He has appeared in Jack Irish, Underbelly, The End, Rake, Agent Anna and Cops LAC.
Kate Elliott plays Heidi
Who is Heidi? She works for the publishing house that produces Julian and Ingrid's book series.
What else has Kate Elliot been in? Her credits include The Gulf, Wentworth Prison, The Cult, Street Legal and Fracture.
Ellie McKay plays Florence
Who is Florence? Julian and Ingrid's teenage daughter.
What else has Ellie McKay been in? She's had roles in Miss Austen, Doctors and Hope Street.
Additional cast includes:
- Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest, A gURLs wURLd) - a documentary maker who wants to make a film about Julian and Austin.
- Zahra Newman (Spreadsheet, Wentworth) as Monica - Julian and Ingrid's agent.
- Tai Hara (Home and Away, Return to Paradise, Colin from Accounts) as Luke - a barman who Ingrid flirts with after learning Julian cheated on her when they first started dating.
- Richard Davies (Offspring, Apple Cider Vinegar) as Eric - he works with Austin at the warehouse.
- Jim Howick (Ghosts, Sex Education) as Gawain - a tour guide. He runs a Billie Piper tour.
- Rob Collins (Ten Pound Poms, Total Control) as a foreign minister.
- Fayssal Bazzi (The Twelve, Shantaram) as Sean - an artist.
- Boni Adeliyi (My Lady Jane) as Lucy - a journalist who Austin becomes friendly with.
- Billie Piper (Doctor Who, I Hate Suzie, Scoop) as herself.
Austin premieres on Friday 4th April at 9:30pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on iPlayer.
