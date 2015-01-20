Arrested Development's Will Arnett returns to Netflix for new comedy Flaked
The actor will reunite with Mitch Hurwitz who is executive producing the eight-episode series, launching in 2016
Will Arnett is a firm favourite at Netflix. The actor has already appeared in their revival of Arrested Development in 2012, and last year's animated comedy BoJack Horseman, but the online streaming service are keeping him on their books with new series Flaked.
The eight-episode comedy is set in Venice, California, and follows self-appointed "guru" Chip (Arnett) who falls for the object of his best friend's affections.
It's not long before Chip's "tangled web of half-truths and semi-bulls**t that underpins his all-important image and sobriety" begins to fall apart.
Co-created by Arnett and Mark Chappell (A Young Doctor's Notebook), the series will see the actor reunite with his Arrested Development showrunner Mitch Hurwitz who has a multi-year deal with Netflix. Hurwitz will executive produce alongside Arnett and Chappell.
"We're very excited to partner with Netflix – the home of original content – and the network I knew would be the ideal home for this passion project," said Arnett.
More like this
Flaked is expected to launch on Netflix in 2016.