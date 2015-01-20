It's not long before Chip's "tangled web of half-truths and semi-bulls**t that underpins his all-important image and sobriety" begins to fall apart.

Co-created by Arnett and Mark Chappell (A Young Doctor's Notebook), the series will see the actor reunite with his Arrested Development showrunner Mitch Hurwitz who has a multi-year deal with Netflix. Hurwitz will executive produce alongside Arnett and Chappell.

"We're very excited to partner with Netflix – the home of original content – and the network I knew would be the ideal home for this passion project," said Arnett.

Flaked is expected to launch on Netflix in 2016.