"We are lucky to be in business with Mitch Hurwitz, a true genius with one of the most distinctive voices in comedy today," said Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

"Mitch’s inventive approach to Arrested Development – one of the top TV comedies of this generation – was ahead of its time, and we’re fortunate to have him on our team."

Hurwitz – who won three Emmys for Arrested Development's three-year run on Fox – described his work with Netflix as "the best professional experience of my life, even topping some of my favourite unprofessional experiences."

He added, "It is incredibly inspiring to get to produce for Netflix, a company that not only doesn’t resist change but is leaps and bounds ahead of everyone in forging it.

"The fact that I’m also getting one month of their streaming right to my TV or Xbox free … well, it really takes the sting out of buying that Xbox."

The deal will no doubt excite Arrested Development fans still waiting to hear whether the series will make another comeback. There have reportedly been conversations about a return for the Bluth family, possibly in the form of a movie or another season, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

