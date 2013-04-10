Here’s fun for Arrested Development fans: Netflix has just released a collection of in-joke packed character posters ahead of the show’s upcoming fourth series.

Advertisement

Each graphic features an iconic prop from the show’s history, all of which are connected in some way with the cult sitcom’s characters. For instance, one of the posters reads “never say never” above a picture of a pair of denim hotpants. Which, as fans of the show will know, is a sly reference to AD character Tobias Fünke’s ‘Never Nude’ medical condition – an ailment that compels him to wear a pair of Daisy Duke-style cutoffs under his clothing at all times.