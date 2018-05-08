In the new footage, which also confirms that season five will be released on Netflix later this month, we see the Bluths preparing for a family of the year award (that they’re giving to themselves), while Michael (Jason Bateman) tries to leave them behind for good (er, again).

Full of callbacks to the original series (the muscle suit from the family’s recreation of a classic Michelangelo painting is put to good use) and brand-new gags, the new footage is sure to put fans at ease that the new series will see a more traditional outing for the Bluths.

And if not, well, there’s always the remixed season four to try out…

Advertisement

Arrested Development season five will be released on Netflix on 29th May