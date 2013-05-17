Lindsay (played by Portia de Rossi) is very much the alpha-female of the Bluth family. She is the beautiful and entirely unlikely wife of Tobias, mother of Maeby, and only daughter of Lucille and George – albeit not biologically. Lindsay's inclusion in the family is due to George wanting to get one up on his business rival Stan Sitwell, adopting his daughter from him and raising Lindsay and Micheal to be twins, which Lindsay only discovers at the end of series 3.

Being born into this level of competitiveness certainly takes effect on the adult Lindsay, who lives an extremely cavalier and hedonistic lifestyle, often forgetting she is Tobias' wife and Maeby's mother at all. Her and Tobias' relationship throughout the series is, at best, viewed as questionable, with the pair not seeming to have any mutual attraction to each other whatsoever, being stifled by a history of repressed self-esteem, mutual disdain, and little denim shorts. Maeby's existence is most likely due to the pair's requited love for a petri dish and a test tube, although we never properly find out.