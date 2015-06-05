Andy Samberg and Kit Harington's Wimbledon mockumentary looks faultless
The new ball boys co-star with Karen Gillan, Lena Dunham and Will Forte in HBO tennis special 7 Days in Hell
How many fuzzy ball jokes do you think are going to be in this tennis mockumentary?
Starring Andy Samberg (from The Lonely Island and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, Lena Dunham (Girls), Doctor Who's Karen Gillan, Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) and with cameos from tennis aces like Serena Williams and John McEnroe, Seven Days in Hell already sounded hilarious. The trailer is even funnier than we hoped.
Covering a fictional seven day match between bad boy racketeer Charles Lloyd Poole (Samberg) and Harington’s truck driver/tennis prodigy, it looks exactly the right brand of Will Forte-ish, Lonely Island-ish weird. For comparison, here’s a scene from their under-appreciated film Hot Rod.
So we’re excited for Seven Days in Hell, premiering 11th July on HBO in the United States. Let’s hope it doesn’t drop a deuce.