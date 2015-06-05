How many fuzzy ball jokes do you think are going to be in this tennis mockumentary?

Advertisement

Starring Andy Samberg (from The Lonely Island and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, Lena Dunham (Girls), Doctor Who's Karen Gillan, Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) and with cameos from tennis aces like Serena Williams and John McEnroe, Seven Days in Hell already sounded hilarious. The trailer is even funnier than we hoped.