But contrary to speculation, Scott revealed that the new project will not be a spin-off based on his character on the acclaimed BBC sitcom.

He said, “No Hot Priest spin-off, that’s all over. Phoebe and I are going to work on something completely different.”

Rumours as to the what Waller-Bridge does next are sure to be rife, following the massive success of Fleabag season two, her acclaimed work on the first season of Killing Eve and her writing contribution to the upcoming James Bond flick No Time To Die.

The last we heard was in June, when the star claimed she was working on a film script that was “very strange” – but no more information has been forthcoming since.

One way or another, we can’t see what she gets up to in the future…