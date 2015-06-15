Absolutely Fabulous followed the exploits of PR guru Edina 'Eddy' Monsoon and drink and drug-addled magazine editor Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley). It ran for five series between 1992 and 2003, subsequently returning for special episodes – the last of which was an Olympics episode in July 2012.

Recently Saunders revealed that she finished the script on time following a bet with former comedy partner Dawn French.

"Did I tell you that I'd had a bet with Dawn that I would have to pay her £10,000 if I didn't produce [the film] by the end of the year?," she told the Jonathan Ross show.

"We had a live radio show at the end of [last] year so I produced a first draft by [then]. I literally vomited it out. On New Year's Eve it came out."

She confirmed that French will also have a role in the new film, which will be called Edina and Patsy after the two central characters. Australian comic and actress Rebel Wilson will also star and, like French, is said to have asked for a role.

A host of people from the fashion world are tipped to appear, with supermodel Cara Delevingne said to be interested in a role.

The movie will begin filming in October for an expected release next year.